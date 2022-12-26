Tuscola earns stressful win over Neoga 43-39

Tuscola didn't flinch, finally repelling Neoga 43-39 on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tuscola and Neoga faced off on February 15, 2022 at Neoga High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Tuscola faced off against Arcola and Neoga took on Arcola on December 16 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.