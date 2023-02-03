Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Tuscola passed in a 53-48 victory at Shelbyville's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Tuscola and Shelbyville squared off with January 14, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Shelbyville faced off against Warrensburg-Latham . For more, click here. Tuscola took on Sullivan on January 28 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap.

