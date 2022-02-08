Tuscola engulfs Decatur St. Teresa in flames 61-37

Tuscola showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur St. Teresa 61-37 in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Decatur St Teresa took on Sullivan on January 31 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap
Tuscola moved in front of Decatur St. Teresa 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
Tuscola's shooting breathed fire to a 35-16 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the half.
Tuscola's force showed as it carried a 50-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
