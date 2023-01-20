 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola holds off Clinton 39-35

With little to no wiggle room, Tuscola nosed past Clinton 39-35 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Tuscola and Clinton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Clinton took on Mason City Illini Central on January 14 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For more, click here.

