Tuscola holds off Clinton 39-35

With little to no wiggle room, Tuscola nosed past Clinton 39-35 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Tuscola and Clinton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Clinton took on Mason City Illini Central on January 14 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.