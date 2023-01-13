Tuscola imposes its will on Sullivan 65-40

Tuscola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Sullivan 65-40 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.
In recent action on January 7, Sullivan faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Tuscola took on Shelbyville on January 6 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.
