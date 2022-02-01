Tuscola overpowers Clinton in thorough beating 73-44

Tuscola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Clinton 73-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Tuscola faced off against Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op and Clinton took on Mt Pulaski on January 25 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.