Tuscola paints near-perfect picture in win over Argenta-Oreana 70-31

Tuscola earned a convincing 70-31 win over Argenta-Oreana on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Tuscola and Argenta-Oreana played in a 60-41 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on December 9, Tuscola squared off with Urbana University Laboratory in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

