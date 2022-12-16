Tuscola paints near-perfect picture in win over Argenta-Oreana 70-31

Tuscola earned a convincing 70-31 win over Argenta-Oreana on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Tuscola and Argenta-Oreana played in a 60-41 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
