Tuscola posts win at Argenta-Oreana's expense 60-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Tuscola put just enough pressure on Argenta-Oreana to earn a 60-41 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.
In recent action on December 11, Tuscola faced off against Fisher and Argenta-Oreana took on Warrensburg-Latham on December 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
