Tuscola showed top form to dominate Altamont during a 64-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 3, Tuscola faced off against Shelbyville. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.