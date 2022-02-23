Tuscola rains all over Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 54-23

Tuscola controlled the action to earn a strong 54-23 win against Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 17-2 lead over the Lions.
In recent action on February 15, Tuscola faced off against Neoga and Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys took on Hume Shiloh on February 19 at Hume Shiloh High School. For a full recap, click here.
