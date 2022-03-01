Tuscola records sound decision over Effingham St. Anthony 51-48

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tuscola didn't mind, dispatching Effingham St. Anthony 51-48 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.
Recently on February 23 , Tuscola squared up on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Effingham St. Anthony took a 26-22 lead over Tuscola heading to the half locker room.
The Bulldogs had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Warriors 38-34.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.