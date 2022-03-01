Tuscola records sound decision over Effingham St. Anthony 51-48

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tuscola didn't mind, dispatching Effingham St. Anthony 51-48 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.

Effingham St. Anthony took a 26-22 lead over Tuscola heading to the half locker room.

The Bulldogs had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Warriors 38-34.

