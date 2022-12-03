Tuscola rides to cruise-control win over Bethany Okaw Valley 69-41

Tuscola unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bethany Okaw Valley 69-41 Saturday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Tuscola squared off with December 23, 2021 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.