Tuscola takes down Fithian Oakwood 62-42

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Tuscola turned out the lights on Fithian Oakwood 62-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

The Warriors opened a narrow 26-23 gap over the Comets at the half.

Recently on December 23 , Tuscola squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.

