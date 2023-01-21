 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuscola takes victory lap past Danville Schlarman 58-11

  • 0

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Tuscola's performance in a 58-11 destruction of Danville Schlarman on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Tuscola and Danville Schlarman played in a 66-29 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Danville Schlarman took on Cayuga North Vermillion on January 14 at Cayuga North Vermillion High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News