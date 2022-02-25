Tuscola tenderizes Arcola 56-33

Tuscola showered the scoreboard with points to drown Arcola 56-33 in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.
In recent action on February 19, Arcola faced off against Villa Grove and Tuscola took on Neoga on February 15 at Neoga High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors fought to a 24-15 halftime margin at the Purple Riders' expense.
Tuscola struck in front of Arcola 40-25 to begin the fourth quarter.
