Tuscola thwarts Monticello's quest 42-32

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tuscola prevailed over Monticello 42-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
Tuscola jumped in front of Monticello 12-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors registered a 23-13 advantage at half over the Sages.
Tuscola stormed to a 29-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors' advantage was wide enough to weather the Sages' 19-13 margin in the fourth quarter.
