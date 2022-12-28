Tuscola thwarts Monticello's quest 42-32

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tuscola prevailed over Monticello 42-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

Tuscola jumped in front of Monticello 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 23-13 advantage at half over the Sages.

Tuscola stormed to a 29-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors' advantage was wide enough to weather the Sages' 19-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.