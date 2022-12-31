Undefeated MacArthur boys basketball repeat as Collinsville Holiday Classic champions

COLLINSVILLE -- Behind 19 points from Azarion Richardson and 18 from Kris Walker, the MacArthur boys basketball team repeated as Collinsville Holiday Classic champions on Friday with a 57-53 victory over Quincy.

Quincy started out quickly with a big first quarter, taking a 16-4 lead after the first eight minutes.

MacArthur responded with 20 points of their own in the second quarter to trail by just one point, 25-24, at halftime.

The Generals kept the pressure on and took the lead 43-35 at the end of the third quarter.

Quincy got within one point, 46-45, in the final quarter but the Generals were able to hold the Blue Devils for the four-point victory.

Richardson finished with 19 points, including three 3-pointers and four rebounds.

Walker had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, including eight offensive.

Chase Cunningham put in nine points and grabbed nine rebounds while Makhi Wright had six points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

MacArthur reached the championship game with four victories in the tournament. They defeated Madison 67-39 in the opening round, O'Fallon 59-51 in the quarterfinals, and Belleville East 71-65 in the semifinals before meeting Quincy in the finals.

Before winning last season's Collinsville tournament, the Generals were last champions in 1984. MacArthur also won this season's Decatur Turkey Tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Generals are back in action on Tuesday at home against Springfield Southeast at 7 p.m. They then face also undefeated Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0, 6-0 CS8) on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.

