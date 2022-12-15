Under new coach Vic Binkley's leadership, Clinton basketball has made a big jump this season

CLINTON — Sooner or later, it was going to happen.

As the Clinton boys basketball team got its 2022 season underway by taking part in Mount Pulaski's Bill Rucks Thanksgiving Tournament, the Maroons' strong start had them facing Warrensburg-Latham in the championship semifinals.

Clinton won the game 50-48 to advance to the tournament finals.

"That was a different game for me. I coached there for 36 years and there was no doubt that Coach Binkley was red and gold. Now I'm maroon and gold," Binkley said. "I knew all of those (Warrensburg-Latham) kids and it was tough but it was good to get the win. Hopefully that is one more hill we have climbed and we can move on."

The Maroons players wanted to win one for their new leader, according to Clinton junior point guard Mason Walker.

"We wanted to win because that one was huge for Coach. We knew where he was coming from with that and it was a huge game for us too," Walker said. "We didn't play as well as we hoped to but we got the win."

Those victories have continued to pile up for the Maroons this season. After an 11-21, 3-4 CIC record last season, the team is 8-1 and growing in confidence as they adjust to Binkley's patented zone press defense and fast-moving offense. It is the program's best start since 1995-96, when the Maroons were 26-3 and regional champions.

"We have kept (our system) really simple. They have caught on pretty quick with what we are trying to accomplish," Binkley said. "We had a good summer and it got to the point were we couldn't wait for the season to start. We don't have everything in there yet and every day we put in something a little bit different. They work hard and they listen. It is really enjoyable."

The Maroons are a young group and led by Walker and junior Dawson Graves, who was an All-Central Illinois Conference first-team pick last season and is the team's leading scorer with 19.7 points and four rebounds per game. Walker, who was an all-conference second team pick last season, averages 14 points and three rebounds.

"Dawson has been great for us. If we didn't have him, I don't know what we would do," Walker said. "I think I'm doing pretty good this season, too. I'm moving the ball around and getting the best shot I can get and making my teammates better."

Graves said he felt that this year would be a big jump for the team and when he heard Binkley had come on board, he was delighted.

"I was expecting some pretty good results this year and I love playing defense, pressing and getting steals. The system plays into that really well," Graves said. "I was really excited about Coach Binkley and I really like all the stuff that he does with the full court press and then dropping back into a tough 2-3 defense. We really push the ball and we are winning off of his system."

As the group becomes more comfortable in the system, the Walker-to-Graves connection continues to grow.

"Dawson is a scorer and you have to have one of them if you are going to be successful. You need a guy that will say give me the ball and I'm going to score," Binkley said. "Mason distributes the ball and plays hard on defense. The ball press has been perfect for him and this group of kids because of their size and their quickness. They are hard-nosed kids."

The pressure defense helps the Maroons' one weak spot, their lack of overall team height.

"They aren't very big but I don't think there is anyone that outworks them," Binkley said. "That is only making our press better and they have stuck through it all."

Clinton faced Argenta-Oreana (4-6) on Thursday and will play Downs Tri-Valley (5-4) on Saturday before taking part in the 25th edition of Monticello's Holiday Hoopla Tournament that runs Dec. 26-28. The eight-team tournament features Monticello, Tuscola, Neoga, Toulon Stark County, Colfax Ridgeview, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Clinton. The Maroons open against Ridgeview at 11:30 a.m. on Mon., Dec. 26.

"It would be great to win (Holiday Hoopla) because we came so close to winning our Thanksgiving Tournament (a 57-56 loss in overtime to Auburn) but we just couldn't finish it up," Graves said. "I like their tournament and there are a lot of good teams in it but I think that we can win it."

Binkley said he's embracing the challenge of taking over a new program with both hands. He said the team and the surrounding community have done the same to him.

"I haven't had one issue with, 'Why are we doing this?' or 'I don't want to do this.' The more success we have is only going to make them hungrier and make them believe in what we are trying to do," Binkley said. "Clinton has been great to me. I was kind of in a hole there for a while and they have picked me up and brushed me off."

