Urbana squeaks past Bloomington in tight tilt 79-70

Urbana could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bloomington in a 79-70 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Bloomington and Urbana squared off with February 9, 2022 at Urbana High School last season. Click here for a recap.
