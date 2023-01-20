Urbana University Laboratory pushes over DeLand-Weldon 57-46

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Urbana University Laboratory prevailed over DeLand-Weldon 57-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, DeLand-Weldon faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Urbana University Laboratory took on Hoopeston on January 13 at Hoopeston Area High School. For results, click here.
