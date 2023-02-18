Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Villa Grove passed in a 48-45 victory at Chrisman's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Villa Grove faced off against Argenta-Oreana . Click here for a recap. Chrisman took on Armstrong on Feb. 7 at Chrisman High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.