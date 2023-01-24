 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Villa Grove dispatches Broadlands Heritage 65-55

Broadlands Heritage was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Villa Grove prevailed 65-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 17, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Villa Grove took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 17 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

