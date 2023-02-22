Pleasant Plains collected a solid win over Virden North Mac in a 41-25 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

Pleasant Plains darted in front of Virden North Mac 7-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals fought to an 18-11 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Pleasant Plains darted to a 27-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cardinals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 fourth quarter, too.

