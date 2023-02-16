Virden North Mac rolled past Staunton for a comfortable 65-34 victory on Feb. 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Virden North Mac and Staunton played in a 53-37 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.

