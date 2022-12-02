Virden North Mac slips past Athens 45-42

Virden North Mac surfed the tension to ride to a 45-42 win over Athens in Illinois boys basketball on December 2.
Last season, Athens and Virden North Mac faced off on January 6, 2022 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
