Virden North Mac smashes through White Hall North Greene 56-23

Virden North Mac's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple White Hall North Greene 56-23 in Illinois boys basketball on December 26.
Virden North Mac moved in front of White Hall North Greene 21-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers registered a 35-15 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.
Virden North Mac pulled to a 51-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 5-4 in the last stanza.
In recent action on December 21, Virden North Mac faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and White Hall North Greene took on Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf on December 13 at White Hall North Greene High School. For more, click here.
