Virden North Mac smashes through White Hall North Greene 56-23

Virden North Mac's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple White Hall North Greene 56-23 in Illinois boys basketball on December 26.

Virden North Mac moved in front of White Hall North Greene 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 35-15 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Virden North Mac pulled to a 51-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 5-4 in the last stanza.

