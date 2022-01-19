Virden North Mac's convoy passes Carlinville 32-20

No quarter was granted as Virden North Mac blunted Carlinville's plans 32-20 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 19.
In recent action on January 7, Carlinville faced off against Gillespie and Virden North Mac took on Hillsboro on January 11 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers' offense moved to a 12-9 lead over the Cavaliers at the intermission.
