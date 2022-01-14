 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrensburg-Latham blitzes Sullivan in convincing fashion 60-38

Warrensburg-Latham dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-38 victory over Sullivan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Warrensburg-Latham opened a close 27-21 gap over Sullivan at the intermission.

The Cardinals struck to a 45-27 bulge over the Redskins as the fourth quarter began.

In recent action on January 7, Sullivan faced off against Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham took on Decatur St Teresa on January 7 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.

