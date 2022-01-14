Warrensburg-Latham blitzes Sullivan in convincing fashion 60-38

Warrensburg-Latham dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-38 victory over Sullivan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cardinals struck to a 45-27 bulge over the Redskins as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.