Warrensburg-Latham can't recover from Tuscola's early bolt 85-33

Tuscola left no doubt in recording an 85-33 beating of Warrensburg-Latham in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Tuscola faced off against Tolono Unity and Warrensburg-Latham took on Decatur St Teresa on January 6 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.
