 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrensburg-Latham can't recover from Tuscola's early bolt 85-33

  • 0

Tuscola left no doubt in recording an 85-33 beating of Warrensburg-Latham in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.

In recent action on January 10, Tuscola faced off against Tolono Unity and Warrensburg-Latham took on Decatur St Teresa on January 6 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News