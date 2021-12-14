Warrensburg-Latham collects victory over Decatur Lutheran 60-47

Saddled up and ready to go, Warrensburg-Latham spurred past Decatur Lutheran 60-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 3, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Moweaqua Central A & M and Warrensburg-Latham took on Argenta-Oreana on December 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School. Click here for a recap
