In recent action on Feb. 11, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Dieterich . For results, click here. Riverton took on Dwight on Feb. 11 at Dwight High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.