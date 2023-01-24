Warrensburg-Latham flies high over Hartsburg-Emden 55-33

Warrensburg-Latham built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 55-33 win over Hartsburg-Emden for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Tuscola and Hartsburg-Emden took on Lewistown on January 13 at Lewistown High School. For a full recap, click here.
