Warrensburg-Latham, Maroa-Forsyth advance to semifinals of Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

WARRENSBURG -- On the second day of competition at the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament, Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth picked up opening round victories on Tuesday. 

IMG_2054_Snapseed.jpg Kaiden Gardner

Warrensburg-Latham's Kaiden Gardner (1) shoots the ball while Argenta-Oreana defenders go for a block during the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday. 

The Cardinals put up a dominating 64-21 performance against Argenta-Oreana and the Trojans built a big second-half lead to beat Meridian 61-50. 

Warrensburg (5-2) plays Maroa in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. In the first semifinal, St. Teresa faces Cerro Gordo-Bement at 6 p.m. 

Warrensburg took a 16-7 lead into the second quarter and led 38-10 at halftime, thanks in part to three 3-pointers by Caleb Park in the quarter. 

IMG_2171_Snapseed.jpg Caleb Park Dylan Ragsdale

Argenta-Oreana's Dylan Ragsdale (34) and Warrensburg-Latham's Caleb Park (4) watch a shot during the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday. 

Park hit another 3 to end the third quarter and with a running clock in the fourth, the Cardinals won 64-21. 

Park led Warrensburg with 12 points and Steven Smith and Kaiden Gardner each had 11 points. Lorenzo Wright Jr. also reached double figures with 10 points.

Jamario Barbee led the Bombers (2-6) with seven points. 

In Tuesday's second game, Maroa's sharp shooters connected on eight 3-pointers to top the Hawks and pick up their first win of the season.

The Trojans (1-3) held a small three-point lead, 15-12, after one quarter and led 34-27 at halftime. 

IMG_2255_Snapseed.jpg Grant Smith Roy Ralston

Maroa-Forsyth's Grant Smith (21) and Meridian's Roy Ralston (4)reach for the tip off of their Macon County Boys Basketball game on Tuesday. 

Three consecutive 3s by Braxton Mitchell, Kaiden Maurer and Mitch Williams had the Trojans up 45-31 with 3:32 left in the third quarter. 

After trailing 49-34 going into the fourth quarter, the Hawks were within seven, 57-50 with 1:32 remaining but they couldn't get any closer, losing by nine.  

Williams scored a team-high 16 points for Maroa, followed by Mitchell's 11. Maurer and Grant Smith each had 10 points. 

IMG_2315_Snapseed.jpg Zayn Giles Roy Ralston

Maroa-Forsyth's Zayn Giles (22) looks to shot while Meridian's Roy Ralston goes for the block on Tuesday during their Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament game. 

Brett Brown led Meridian (0-6) with 16 points and Roy Ralston had 11. Brooks Brown added nine points. 

In Wednesday's consolation bracket games, Central A&M tips off with Tri-City Sangamon Valley at 6 p.m. Argenta-Oreana plays Meridian at 7:30 p.m. 

Friday's games begin at 5 p.m. with the consolation bracket championship. The third-place game begins at 6:30 p.m. and the championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. 

All tournament games are at Warrensburg-Latham High School. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

