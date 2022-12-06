Warrensburg-Latham, Maroa-Forsyth advance to semifinals of Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

WARRENSBURG -- On the second day of competition at the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament, Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth picked up opening round victories on Tuesday.

The Cardinals put up a dominating 64-21 performance against Argenta-Oreana and the Trojans built a big second-half lead to beat Meridian 61-50.

Warrensburg (5-2) plays Maroa in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. In the first semifinal, St. Teresa faces Cerro Gordo-Bement at 6 p.m.

Warrensburg took a 16-7 lead into the second quarter and led 38-10 at halftime, thanks in part to three 3-pointers by Caleb Park in the quarter.

Park hit another 3 to end the third quarter and with a running clock in the fourth, the Cardinals won 64-21.

Park led Warrensburg with 12 points and Steven Smith and Kaiden Gardner each had 11 points. Lorenzo Wright Jr. also reached double figures with 10 points.

Jamario Barbee led the Bombers (2-6) with seven points.

In Tuesday's second game, Maroa's sharp shooters connected on eight 3-pointers to top the Hawks and pick up their first win of the season.

The Trojans (1-3) held a small three-point lead, 15-12, after one quarter and led 34-27 at halftime.

Three consecutive 3s by Braxton Mitchell, Kaiden Maurer and Mitch Williams had the Trojans up 45-31 with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

After trailing 49-34 going into the fourth quarter, the Hawks were within seven, 57-50 with 1:32 remaining but they couldn't get any closer, losing by nine.

Williams scored a team-high 16 points for Maroa, followed by Mitchell's 11. Maurer and Grant Smith each had 10 points.

Brett Brown led Meridian (0-6) with 16 points and Roy Ralston had 11. Brooks Brown added nine points.

In Wednesday's consolation bracket games, Central A&M tips off with Tri-City Sangamon Valley at 6 p.m. Argenta-Oreana plays Meridian at 7:30 p.m.

Friday's games begin at 5 p.m. with the consolation bracket championship. The third-place game begins at 6:30 p.m. and the championship is scheduled for 8 p.m.

All tournament games are at Warrensburg-Latham High School.