Warrensburg-Latham utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat New Berlin 59-55

Extra action was needed before Warrensburg-Latham could slip past New Berlin 59-55 on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Warrensburg-Latham and New Berlin fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

