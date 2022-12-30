Warrensburg-Latham wins tense tussle with Peoria Quest Charter 67-61

Warrensburg-Latham survived Peoria Quest Charter in a 67-61 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois boys basketball on December 30.
In recent action on December 16, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Peoria Quest Charter took on Springfield Calvary on December 15 at Springfield Calvary Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
