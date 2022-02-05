Washington claims gritty victory against Danville 49-42

Washington upended Danville for a narrow 49-42 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 28 , Danville squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Washington opened with a 49-42 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.