Washington knocks out victory on Canton 54-44

Playing with a winning hand, Washington trumped Canton 54-44 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Washington opened with a 30-22 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Little Giants 24-22 in the final period.
In recent action on December 28, Canton faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Washington took on Springfield Lanphier on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.