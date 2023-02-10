Impressive was a ready adjective for Washington's 57-31 throttling of Canton on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Washington opened with a 14-13 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting darted in front for a 26-21 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Washington steamrolled to a 43-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Little Giants 14-5 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Washington and Canton squared off with January 7, 2022 at Canton High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Canton faced off against Pekin. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.