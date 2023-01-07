Washington tops Canton 50-37

Playing with a winning hand, Washington trumped Canton 50-37 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Washington and Canton played in a 54-44 game on January 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 30, Canton squared off with Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.