Watch now: Cerro Gordo-Bement's Connor Brown is the H&R Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year

CERRO GORDO — When the COVID-19 pandemic ground high school sports to a halt in Illinois, Cerro Gordo-Bement's Connor Brown saw an opportunity.

Brown had just finished his sophomore season, averaging 12 points, and he was hoping for bigger things his junior season. That season was delayed until the spring of 2021, but in that quarantine time in between, Brown and his younger brother Carson Brown took advantage of it.

"I was always getting into the gym doing drills. It was repetition, repetition, repetition, over and over again," Connor Brown said. "My brother and I, we just got back at it. We shoot free throws, we played defense on each other one-on-one. Having that little stage when we had the quarantine, it kind of helped, getting in the gym, being by yourself and having that alone time with your brother just playing basketball."

During that shortened spring season the Broncos were 10-9 and Brown's production improved to 16 points a game. In the buildup to Brown's senior 2021-22 season, Broncos head coach Brandon Willard could see something had changed in his star player.

"You could start to see it over the summer — all of a sudden he knew that he was the best player on the floor in pretty much any game," Willard said. "He started to get a bug in his head that he could score anytime he wanted to. He worked hard and played a lot of games over the summer and you could feel it coming that it was going to be a good year."

Brown exploded for an amazing season, averaging 27 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists to lead the Broncos to 27 wins — the third-most season in program and co-op history. Brown is the first Broncos player to be Herald & Review Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Outside looking in

A key improvement for Brown was his perimeter shooting. In the past, teams wouldn't take him seriously near the 3-point line.

"I think that played with him a little bit," Willard said. "Connor has always been a confident guy but I think he developed some confidence in his shot this summer. Once his shot came around and he was an all-around player, he took it over from there."

Brown was included on the AP All-State second team and was a unanimous Lincoln Prairie Conference first-team selection.

"I definitely improved from 3 and that was one of the main things that I worked on — that and free throws," Brown said. "I knew that if I could hit two or three 3s a game, I could be deadly from out there and then inside. It kind of all came together."

Players of the Year

With the season underway and Cerro Gordo off to a 12-1 start, the Broncos were eager to fill their schedule with more games against top talent. One game that was added was against Tuscola, putting the H&R's Area Player of the Year, Tuscola's Jalen Quinn, up against the Macon County Player of the Year.

"When I found that we had scheduled Tuscola, I got all the guys together because we were excited," Brown said. "I wanted to show that we could compete at that level and we aren’t just bums that play basketball."

In a tight game, Cerro Gordo came out on top, 52-51, with Brown scoring the game-winning basket.

"We were excited and as soon as we won were in the locker room we were throwing waters at each other," Brown said. "I think (Jalen and I) are similar. I felt like he has a little more balance than I do. He can shoot the perimeter a little bit better, but other than that we are kind of the same. He has a little more finesse to his game but I have some finesse, too. We aren’t that far off."

Positive power

On the court, Brown is a passionate player. But both on and off the court, he respects his opponents.

"One of the best compliments I have gotten are from other teams' parents and coaches that tell me, every one of our players love Connor," Willard said. "Yes, he wanted to win but ultimately he was a fan and a friend of everybody. He’s just nice and friendly to all the kids."

Brown tries to keep that positivity going in everything that he does.

"There is no need to be negative," he said, "There are already too many negative people in life. I try to be positive and I think it helps me."

Lasting legacy

The excitement around last year's team is already leading to positive results for Willard.

"I’m seeing it when we are putting out the basketball camp forms now for the summer. We have gotten more camp forms than we have ever gotten before because I think the town got excited about what we were able to do," Willard said. "When you go over to the elementary school, it is kids talking about Connor and talking about wanting to be Connor. Because of what we were able to do this year, they were excited about wanting to be a part of the Broncos."

Brown is finalizing his college choice and plans to compete on the next level. Wherever he ends up, he will have one eye on the Broncos.

"I feel like Cerro Gordo is going to get a lot of notice these next couple years," Brown said. "What we did this year and how we played, I think a lot of people will want to play for us. I think we can have really good teams coming up in these next few years."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

