Watch now: MacArthur boys basketball season memorialized in documentary

DECATUR — Although MacArthur boys basketball coach Terise Bryson led the team to a Central State 8 Tournament finals appearance and was Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award in his first season coaching, he really considers the 2021-22 season as his debut.

It was his first full-length season after being limited by COVID in the spring of 2021 and his first chance to travel to tournaments with the team and truly get to feel the challenges of being a high school basketball head coach.

"I learned a lot this year," Bryson said. "I love coaching these kids because they push themselves. I learned a lot as a coach that it is not just about basketball. It is about lifelong goals."

Bryson guided the Generals to a record-setting season, winning a program-record 26 games and capturing a regional title. The team advanced to the sectional finals, falling in the final seconds to eventual Class 3A state champion Sacred Heart-Griffin. The performance matched the furthest a MacArthur basketball team has advanced in the playoffs in school history.

To honor the remarkable season, a short film was made by Gary Geisler titled "Some Seasons Never End." Geisler, a local attorney and MacArthur booster, directed and narrated the piece, interviewed coaches and senior players for the 25-minute project that brings together the top moments from the Generals season. The team even got an opening night as the film was screened at the Avon Theater.

"Gary got a hold of us and wanted to do it and he worked with (MacArthur athletic director and assistant coach) Jason Crutcher," Bryson said. "We did the interviews right after the season. He came in four or five times and I think he did a pretty good job of it. It will give the seniors some good memories for our guys. They got copies of it so they can look back of it."

Memorable moments

The group of five Generals seniors — Brylan Phillips, Jabryn Anderson, Karon Shelley, KJ Bond and Brylan Apholone — shared their thoughts on the season, picking their standout moments. From starting the season 14-1 and winning the Collinsville Holiday Tournament for the first time since 1984 to a comeback victory against Mahomet-Seymour in the sectional semifinals, there were many moments to choose.

"My favorite memory is winning at Collinsville after not being able to go our junior year. Coming to MacArthur and being able to go my senior year was really special for me," Bond said. "I hadn't been that far with a team in a tournament and being able to do this with these guys was amazing."

For Brylan Apholone, who came to MacArthur for his senior season, it was winning the program's 14th regional championship and the second in a row.

"I moved here from Terre Haute, Indiana, and our team wasn't the best, compared to how it was this year. Winning a regional was probably my best moment," Apholone said.

Assistant spotlight

Along with Bryson, MacArthur's assistant coaches — Crutcher, Michael Wilder, Monty Wilson and Arthur Young — were featured in the film. Bryson said he feels indebted to the group and sees his success tied directly to them.

"They each had their roles. Crutcher is more of an offensive guy for me. Michael and Monty are players guys. They get with the players and work with them individually. Arthur is a mastermind that helped me with plays and defense," Bryson said. "Without my assistant coaches, I don't think we would have had the year we had. They put in a lot of work and without them I wouldn't be a success. One thing I've learned is you have to have good assistant coaches and I've got them."

'Nose-to-nose'

Bryson was a standout at Stephen Decatur High School and the H&R's Macon County Player of the Year in 1997 before continuing to a Hall of Fame career at Illinois State. He sees the same drive and competitiveness that he had in his standout point guard Brylan Phillips.

"Having Brylan the two years I was coaching, he is like another coach out there. He was the quarterback and he does so much that some people don't see. He was so vocal," Bryson said. "Competitive coaches and competitive players sometimes hit nose-to-nose. Sometimes we would hit nose-to-nose, but the relationship we have is unbelievable. We are both competitive but we laugh about it every day.

"He is a coach's dream; you never have to worry about his academics or anything. I felt so blessed to have a kid like that my first years coaching.

Springfield rivalry

When Bryson was at Stephen Decatur, his key rival was MacArthur. Now that Bryson is coaching the Generals, that top rivalry has shifted out of Decatur and over to Springfield. Having SHG end the Generals' season in the sectional finals has only added to it.

"I talk to (SHG head coach Tim Allen) probably more than I talk to anybody. Sacred Heart is our rival. To be the best, you've got to beat the best," Bryson said. "We strive every year to beat those Springfield schools. People talk about MacArthur and Eisenhower, but I think our rivals are over in Springfield."

Unfinished business

Along with giving the seniors a memorable way to finish their careers, Bryson feels the team's deep playoff run has lit a fire with the younger players who now see what the team can accomplish. Key returners include center Makhi Wright and guards Azarion Richardson and Krystopher Walker, who all saw significant minutes last season.

"Next season, I think we should be pretty good. This year, some of our younger guys didn't think we could win and now they do. I think our juniors now have the will to win," Bryson said. "We lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin and they went on and won the state championship. We get to play them two times next year and maybe three. Our guys now know what to do. We have three returning starters so we have an opportunity. We can build up this summer and get ready for next year."

