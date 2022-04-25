Watch now: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn is the H&R Boys Basketball Player of the Year

TUSCOLA — For the first time in a while, Jalen Quinn doesn't have big expectations placed on his shoulders.

Even before he played his first varsity game for Tuscola four years ago, the buzz around the incoming freshman in basketball circles was growing louder and louder.

"Jalen had such high expectations even before he played a varsity basketball game. Four years later, he probably exceeded those expectations, which is hard to comprehend. He continued to elevate his game," Tuscola boys basketball coach Justin Bozarth said. "We are proud of him. He's the first DI basketball scholarship player that we have had in our school's history. As a coach looking at our school history, it is a once-in-a-lifetime type of deal."

Quinn — the Herald & Review Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season — was again an All-State level player, earning first-team honors from the AP, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and the Chicago Sun-Times. He averaged 24.1 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. He shot 56% from the field, 39% from 3 and made 79% of his attempts from the free throw line.

Next year, Quinn is headed to Loyola Chicago, a team that has been busy in the transfer portal. When Quinn joins the team shortly after graduation, his goal is to continue to improve upon his already formidable skills and let the playing time fall were it may.

"It is going to be something new for me and an adjustment I will have to make. It's not always a bad thing. People might not have as high expectations for me and you get to work in the dark and let people see me on game day," Quinn said. "I'm super thankful and super excited about the opportunity. I'm just ready to get there and learn as much as possible. I want to work on all aspect of my game to get better and hopefully, I can push it for some minutes this year."

'Taking another step'

Quinn led the Warriors to 25 wins and a regional championship last season, their first since 2018-19.

"Coming into the season, we were hoping to have more a normal year (after the COVID-shortened season)," Quinn said. "We had really high expectations for this group and we worked really hard over the summer and played a lot of good competition. It turned out great for us, winning a regional championship and close to winning a sectional. Getting that far was definitely a big accomplishment."

Quinn continued to improve his production and Bozarth was impressed by his larger leadership role.

"It seems like every year Jalen takes another step in his overall game and what he brings to the court," Bozarth said. "This year you see it with his maturation with leadership and his ability to lead his teammates through adversity with good communication."

Big brother

Quinn got to play two seasons with his younger brother, Jordan Quinn, and this season the younger Quinn stepped into the Warriors' starting lineup and averaged nine points and five rebounds per game.

"Getting to play with my brother was a dream come true. We talked about it for the longest time," Jalen Quinn said. "Getting to see him play at a really high level in the starting lineup and giving us really good minutes was something we dreamed of. It is something I will never forget and I never took it for granted. I think the future is bright for him in football and basketball."

Knock-down-drag-out

Some of the best boys basketball played in Central Illinois last season came in the three battles between Central Illinois Conference rivals Tuscola and Meridian.

Meridian won the first meeting, 81-73, in double overtime at Tuscola. The Warriors won the second matchup, 49-47, in the CIC Tournament championship at Meridian. The final meeting came in the Class 1A sectional finals, with Meridian winning on an overtime buzzer-beater, 82-79.

"It was an incredible three-game battle that we had with them. If you were a part of those three games or saw them, each game came down to the very last possession," Bozarth said. "The tournament game that we won, we made plays in that late fourth quarter to win it in the last minutes."

The CIC Tournament championship was the first in program history.

"That was huge for us. We wanted to be the first group to win that tournament," Quinn said. "Losing to them on our senior night (in the first meeting) left a bad taste in our mouths and so that was a big game for us to push forward in our season and give us our momentum."

Quinn's legacy

"I'm super thankful that I've got that record. When I came into high school, it was something that never really crossed my mind," Quinn said. "I followed players like Nick and I looked up to them. For me, it was always trying to win and get the program to more winning seasons and be as big a part of that as I could."

Quinn's record sits at 2,346 points and his 844 this past season is a new single-season record. Quinn and his teammates have inspired a young group of future Warriors to try to break those marks.

"Jalen has rewritten the record books and he's laid the groundwork for so many kids in the community to look up to him and break new barriers through basketball," Bozarth said. "He and his classmates have been instrumental in setting the expectations for our basketball program in general. It is exciting to think about the future but you can't forget about those that have built up the program through their hard work."

