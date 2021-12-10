Watseka designs winning blueprint on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-28

Riding a wave of production, Watseka dunked Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Watseka jumped in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-4 to begin the second quarter.
Watseka opened a slim 20-9 gap over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the half.
The third quarter gave Watseka a 42-21 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
