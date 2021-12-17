 Skip to main content
Waverly South County dismantles Raymond Lincolnwood in convincing manner 51-28

Waverly South County controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 51-28 victory over Raymond Lincolnwood in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.

Waverly South County's shooting moved to a 25-17 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the intermission.

In recent action on December 3, Waverly South County faced off against New Berlin and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 10 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.

