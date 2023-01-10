Waverly South County earns narrow win over Gillespie 51-47

Waverly South County finally found a way to top Gillespie 51-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
In recent action on January 3, Gillespie faced off against Hardin Calhoun and Waverly South County took on Carrollton on January 3 at Carrollton High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.