Waverly South County squeezes past Springfield Lutheran 63-54

The cardiac kids of Waverly South County unleashed every advantage to outlast Springfield Lutheran 63-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Waverly South County drew first blood by forging a 11-4 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.
The Vipers' shooting darted in front for a 32-22 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Springfield Lutheran made it 42-35.
The Vipers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-19 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on December 13 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
