Waverly South County squeezes past Springfield Lutheran 63-54

The cardiac kids of Waverly South County unleashed every advantage to outlast Springfield Lutheran 63-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Waverly South County drew first blood by forging a 11-4 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

The Vipers' shooting darted in front for a 32-22 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Springfield Lutheran made it 42-35.

The Vipers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-19 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.