Waverly South County trips Carrollton in tenacious tussle 53-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Waverly South County didn't mind, dispatching Carrollton 53-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 16-16 duel in the first quarter.

Waverly South County opened a modest 30-21 gap over Carrollton at the half.

The Vipers moved ahead of the Hawks 42-39 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on December 17 , Waverly South County squared up on Raymond Lincolnwood in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

