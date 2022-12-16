 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly South County wins tense tussle with Raymond Lincolnwood 30-27

Waverly South County fans held their breath in an uneasy 30-27 victory over Raymond Lincolnwood during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Raymond Lincolnwood authored a promising start, taking a 4-2 advantage over Waverly South County at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Lancers controlled the pace, taking an 18-14 lead into half.

Waverly South County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-19 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.

The Lancers closed the lead with an 8-3 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Waverly South County and Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with December 17, 2021 at Waverly South County High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Waverly South County took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 9 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For more, click here.

