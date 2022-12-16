Waverly South County wins tense tussle with Raymond Lincolnwood 30-27

Waverly South County fans held their breath in an uneasy 30-27 victory over Raymond Lincolnwood during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Raymond Lincolnwood authored a promising start, taking a 4-2 advantage over Waverly South County at the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Lancers controlled the pace, taking an 18-14 lead into half.
Waverly South County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-19 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.
The Lancers closed the lead with an 8-3 margin in the final quarter.
