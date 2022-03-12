 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Well worth the ticket, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Metamora in an overtime affair 53-50

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could topple Metamora 53-50 on March 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Metamora after the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense moved to an 18-17 lead over the Redbirds at the half.

Metamora came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 34-27.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's train of momentum chugged along the second overtime-period tracks with a 7-4 points differential.

Recently on March 7 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on East St. Louis in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

