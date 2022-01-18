Westville utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Fithian Oakwood 49-45

Extra action was needed before Westville could slip past Fithian Oakwood 49-45 on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 49-45 stretch over the final period.
In recent action on January 11, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Milford and Westville took on Gilman Iroquois West on January 11 at Gilman Iroquois West High School. Click here for a recap
